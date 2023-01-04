Franklin County’s boys basketball team lost to Great Crossing 69-33 Tuesday at FCHS.

Franklin County's Gavin Hurst (5) brings the ball down the court while being defended by Great Crossing's Gage Richardson (11) during Tuesday's game at FCHS. Great Crossing won 69-33. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Great Crossing, one of the top-ranked teams in the state, led 22-3 after the first quarter and 30-12 at halftime.

