Franklin County’s boys basketball team lost to Lafayette 67-47 Saturday at FCHS.

The game was close in the first half, with Lafayette leading 19-14 after the first quarter and 34-26 at halftime.

The Generals extended their advantage to 11 points, 45-34, at the end of the third quarter.

Fred Farrier II and Jayden Mattison led FCHS with 12 points each, followed by Dominick Taylor with eight points, Max Mulder with four, Andrew Chenault with three, and Nick Broyles, Brandon Atkinson, Tyler Valentine and Caymen Mays-Clark with two points each.

Will Stanfield scored 18 points to lead the Generals (7-11).

Franklin County (9-8) plays its next game Monday at Sayre.

