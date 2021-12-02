Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Franklin County’s boys basketball team dropped a 63-44 decision to Lexington Catholic Wednesday at FCHS.

Zac Cox led the Flyers with 12 points, followed by Jayden Mattison with eight points, Andrew Chenault and Max Mulder with six points each, Kaden Moorman with five, Tyler Valentine with four, and Braylon Dawson with three points.

Mattison grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.

FCHS (1-1) plays at Nelson County Saturday at 3 p.m.

