Franklin County’s boys basketball dropped a 59-48 decision at home Wednesday to Owen County.

Zac Cox led FCHS with 20 points, and Andrew Chenault scored 12. Also scoring for the Flyers were Dominick Taylor with six points, Kiyas White and Zack Claudio with four points each, and Jayden Mattison with two points.

Mattison and Claudio both had seven rebounds to lead Franklin County.

FCHS (7-12) plays a district game at home Friday against Western Hills at 7:30 p.m.

