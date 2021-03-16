At the 41st District tournament draw, Franklin County’s boys basketball team ended up seeded fourth and had to play on the event’s opening night.
FCHS coach Tony Wise had no complaints.
“I wasn’t opposed to having to play in the four-five game,” he said. “It got us on the floor.”
The Flyers, who hadn’t played since March 6, opened the tournament with an 86-45 win over The Frankfort Christian Academy Monday at Western Hills.
FCHS will play Great Crossing in the tournament semifinals today at 8:15 p.m.
"We had a great week of practice,” he said. “We gave them a day off early in the week, and every day we worked on different things. We mixed practice up, focusing on the things we need to focus on.”
The Flyers scored the first seven points of the game and were ahead 22-7 at the end of the first quarter. By halftime FCHS led 48-17.
“Franklin County set the tone early,” TFCA coach David Crutchfield said. “There was a play with contact, and our player thought he was fouled. There were games when he might have folded after that and he didn’t, but Franklin County’s physicality was too much for us.”
That was by design.
“That was one of the things we really worked on,” Wise said. “We need to be more physical in the postseason, and I thought we did a good job. We have some football players with Nick (Broyles), Jayden (Mattison), Phillip (Peiffer) and Fred (Farrier II).”
The Flyers had 11 players score with three in double figures — Andrew Chenault with 16 points, Mattison with 14 and Farrier with 11.
In double figures for the Royals (5-17) were Micah Sowders with 17 points, Noah Sowders with 14 and Caden Crutchfield with 10.
“One thing I’m proud of is our guys never gave up,” coach Crutchfield said. “We kept playing. In some games when we’ve gotten behind we’ve folded, but tonight we kept going in there, kept trying.
“We have five eighth-graders coming up next year, and that’ll give us some depth.”
Franklin County (12-9) lost to Great Crossing 57-52 on Jan. 15 in Georgetown.
“I told our guys we could play this tournament on four different weekends and have four different winners,” Wise said.
FRANKFORT CHRISTIAN (45) — Noah Sowders 14, Carter McIntosh 2, Micah Sowders 17, Femi Obielodan 2, Caden Crutchfield 10.
FRANKLIN CO. (86) — Fred Farrier II 10, Brandon Adkinson 4, Jayden Mattison 14, Nick Broyles 5, Tyler Valentine 2, Dominick Taylor 7, Zac Cox 9, Caymen Mays-Clark 8, Braylon Dawson 3, Phillip Peiffer 8, Andrew Chenault 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.