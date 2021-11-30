Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Franklin County’s boys basketball team opened it season with a 74-56 win Monday at Paris.

It was Jonathan Moore’s first game as Franklin County’s head coach.

Zac Cox led FCHS with 22 points, and Max Mulder had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Also in double figures for the Flyers were Tyler Valentine with 15 points and Braylon Dawson with 14.

Rounding out the scoring were Kiyas White with five points, Andrew Chenault with four, and Lynden Moore and Kaden Moorman with two points each.

The Flyers shot 53.3% from the field. Cox went 10-for-14, including 2-for-3 on 3-pointers, and Dawson was 7-for-10.

FCHS plays at home Wednesday against Lexington Catholic at 8 p.m.

