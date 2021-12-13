Franklin County boys basketball coach Jonathan Moore liked what he saw from his team in the second half.

That’s when the Flyers outscored The Frankfort Christian Academy 54-20 on their way to an 88-43 victory Monday at FCHS.

The game was the district opener for Franklin County, and the Royals kept the Flyers on their toes the first two quarters.

FCHS led 19-12 at the end of the first quarter and 34-23 at halftime.

“We played harder in the second half,” Moore said. “Instead of trying to get theirs and taking difficult shots, we took what was given.”

The result was a 23-point outburst in the third period, which ended with the Flyers leading 57-33.

“They’re a good team, and they eventually wore us down,” TFCA coach David Crutchfield said. “We talked about playing hard from the start and going hard on defense, and that’s what they gave us as long as they could.”

The Royals never led in the game, which was tied at 4-4 less than two minutes in.

Trailing by seven at the end of the first quarter, TFCA pulled within four points on four occasions in the second quarter.

The score was 25-21 with 4:03 left in the period when FCHS closed out the half with a 9-2 run to lead 34-23 at the break.

The Flyers were ahead 49-33 with 3:31 left in the third, but they went on an 18-2 run that went into the fourth quarter and extended their lead to 67-33 with 5:57 left in the game.

FCHS’ Zac Cox, who hit three 3-pointers, led all players with 21 points, and Jayden Mattison finished with 20. Also in double figures for the Flyers was Zack Claudio with 13 points.

Noah Sowders and Micah Sowders both scored 14 points to lead TFCA. Micah Sowders hit a game-high four 3-pointers.

“The Sowders kids could play for any team in this district,” Moore said.

Franklin County is now 4-2 overall and 1-0 in the district. The Flyers play at Sayre Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and host Tates Creek for a 4 p.m. game Saturday.

TFCA (0-5,0-2) plays its third district game of the season Thursday, hosting Western Hills at 6 p.m.

“The effort was there,” Crutchfield said. “As long as they give effort, we can work with that.”

FRANKFORT CHRISTIAN (43) — Noah Sowders 14, Micah Sowders 14, Femi Obielodan 4, Kalijah Wickers 8, Weston Jones 1, Dayton Simpson 2.

FRANKLIN CO. (88) — Brandon Atkinson 8, Zack Claudio 13, Kiyas White 5, Jayden Mattison 20, Tyler Valentine 7, Jacob Valentine 4, Brenton Sears 2, Zac Cox 21, Lynden Moore 4, Max Mulder 2, Will Dowler 2.

