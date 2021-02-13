With a 30-foot shot at the buzzer to end the third quarter, Franklin County's Zac Cox cut Harrison County's lead to seven points and ignited a 16-0 run that led the Flyer basketball team to a 57-51 win Saturday at FCHS.
Franklin County (8-5) led 13-10 after the first quarter but trailed 28-27 at halftime and 41-31 in the third quarter before Cox's buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
Cox finished with a team-high 14 points, and Brandon Atkinson was in double figures with 11, followed by Jayden Mattison and Max Mulder with nine points each, Fred Farrier II and Caymen Mays-Clark with five points each, and Andrew Chenault with four.
Kaydon Custard and J.D. Soard both scored 10 points to lead Harrison County (7-7).
Franklin County is scheduled to play at home Monday against Frankfort.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.