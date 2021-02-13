Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

With a 30-foot shot at the buzzer to end the third quarter, Franklin County's Zac Cox cut Harrison County's lead to seven points and ignited a 16-0 run that led the Flyer basketball team to a 57-51 win Saturday at FCHS.

Franklin County (8-5) led 13-10 after the first quarter but trailed 28-27 at halftime and 41-31 in the third quarter before Cox's buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

Cox finished with a team-high 14 points, and Brandon Atkinson was in double figures with 11, followed by Jayden Mattison and Max Mulder with nine points each, Fred Farrier II and Caymen Mays-Clark with five points each, and Andrew Chenault with four.

Kaydon Custard and J.D. Soard both scored 10 points to lead Harrison County (7-7).

Franklin County is scheduled to play at home Monday against Frankfort.

