Franklin County's Andrew Chenault goes up for a shot between Great Crossing's Gage Richardson (11) and Junius Burrell (5) during Tuesday's 41st District tournament game at Western Hills. Great Crossing won 59-49. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Franklin County's Zac Cox (23) looks inside while being guarded by Great Crossing's Jeremiah Godfrey (21) Tuesday in the 41st District tournament at Western Hills. Great Crossing won 59-49. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Great Crossing's Malachi Moreno (24) shoots over Franklin County's Xavier Taylor as FCHS' Gavin Hurst and Great Crossing's Vince Dawson (1) look on during Tuesday's 41st District tournament game at Western Hills. Great Crossing won 59-49. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Franklin County’s boys basketball team had a short memory Tuesday night.
The Flyers didn’t think about their two previous meetings with Great Crossing when the two teams met in the 41st District tournament at Western Hills.
Instead, they stayed focused on the task at hand and trailed by less than 10 points in the fourth quarter before losing 59-49.
Great Crossing (26-5) will play the winner of Wednesday’s Frankfort-Western Hills game in Friday’s district championship game.
When Great Crossing played Franklin County during the regular season, the Warhawks won 61-29 and 69-33.
“I’m extremely proud of them,” FCHS assistant coach Jordan Brown said. “It’s the proudest I’ve been of them all season. They left everything on the floor.
“We came in short-handed. Our leader, Coach Moore, wasn’t here, but they came together and played for him, and they left it all on the floor.”
FCHS head coach Jonathan Moore missed the game because of a family issue, and the Flyers were missing Zack Claudio because of illness.
Great Crossing scored the game’s first 12 points and led 17-6 after the first quarter.
The Flyers got within eight points early in the second quarter, but the Warhawks were ahead 30-18 at halftime.
The lead remained 12 points, 42-30, going into the fourth quarter.
While Great Crossing led the entire game, the Warhawks couldn’t pull away from Franklin County like they had in previous meetings.
Great Crossing’s Vince Dawson scored the first basket of the fourth quarter for a 44-30 advantage, but FCHS responded with a 3-pointer by Gavin Hurst and layup by Andrew Chenault to pull within nine points at 44-35 with 6:57 left in the game.
The Flyers were within nine points again when Tyler Broyles hit a 3-pointer with 56 seconds remaining.
That was as close as they got. The Warhawks scored the next four points, and a 3-pointer by FCHS’ Aldon Webber with two seconds left made the final score 59-49.
“That’s been an issue we’ve struggled with in games that have been bad losses,” Brown said. “We let a couple of mistakes turn into a long stretch of mistakes, but tonight that didn’t happen. We kept fighting.”
Chenault led all players with 18 points, and Hurst finished with 10.
The Warhawks had three players in double figures, led by Dawson with 16 points.
Franklin County ends its season at 11-18. This year’s seniors are Chenault, Claudio, Zac Cox, Dom Taylor and Isaac Antoine.
FRANKLIN CO. (49) — Dom Taylor 4, Gavin Hurst 10, Aldon Webber 3, Andrew Chenault 18, Zac Cox 6, Tyler Broyles 6, Xavier Taylor 2.
GREAT CROSSING (59) — Junius Burrell 7, Vince Dawson 16, Gage Richardson 3, Christian Martin 7, Jeremiah Godfrey 14, Malachi Moreno 12.
