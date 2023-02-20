The Frankfort Christian Academy's Weston Jones, front, tries to keep the ball from Franklin County's Xavier Taylor during the 41st District tournament Monday at Western Hills. Franklin County won 81-50. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
The Frankfort Christian Academy's Micah Sowders (10) grabs a rebound between Franklin County's Andrew Chenault and Isaac Antoine (4) during Monday's 41st District tournament game at Western Hills. FCHS won 81-50. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
The Frankfort Christian Academy boys basketball team stayed right with Franklin County for the first quarter and much of the second Monday in the 41st District Tournament.
But the Flyers, who led 18-14 after the first eight minutes, scored the last 10 points of the second quarter for a 43-27 halftime lead, and FCHS went on to an 81-50 victory at Western Hills.
Franklin County (10-17) will play top-seeded Great Crossing Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in the tournament semifinals.
With a second tournament game in 24 hours, FCHS coach Jonathan Moore used all 14 players dressed for Monday’s game.
“I’m proud of our bench,” he said. “Xavier (Taylor) played some big minutes, and Kavien Russell was great. He gave us a lot of energy.”
TFCA was within three points of the Flyers on several occasions in the second quarter, the last time at 28-25 with 3:26 left before halftime.
FCHS was ahead 33-27 when it scored 10 straight points in 1:57 to lead 43-27 at halftime.
The Royals’ starters played the entire game.
“Yes, depth was a factor,” TFCA coach Aaron Bennett said. “The game plan was to try and hold the ball and work the clock because we only played five. We were successful until right before the half, and we turned it over on three straight possessions and they pushed it out to a 16-point lead.
“Goal was to try and keep it under 10, but their pressure just got to us in the third quarter and we wore out.”
After a basket by Zac Cox to open the third quarter put FCHS up 45-27, the Royals responded with a seven-point run to pull within 11 points at 45-34 with five minutes left in the quarter.
The Flyers countered with a seven-point run of their own, going out to a 52-34 lead, and by the end of the quarter FCHS was ahead 63-39.
Andrew Chenault scored 22 points, all in the first half, to lead the Flyers. Noah Sowders’ was TFCA’s top scorer with 17 points.
“The Sowders boys gave us problems in the first half,” Moore said of Noah and his brother Micah. “They can play. They play hard, and they’ve been that way since they’ve been there.”
Now comes a matchup with Great Crossing, one of the favorites to win the 11th Region.
“They’ll be locked in tomorrow,” Moore said of his players. “I’ve told our team if you have a goal to win the district and have a chance in the region, you have to beat Great Crossing, whether it’s the first round or the championship.
“We’ll come up with a game plan and see what we can do.”
TFCA finished the year at 11-20, setting a school record for victories. The Royals also picked up their first win against a regional opponent this season, snapping an 0-24 streak with an 81-69 victory over Berea in January.
Monday’s game closed out the high school career of TFCA’s three seniors — Micah Sowders, Weston Jones and Ford Cull.
“Proud of our seniors,” Bennett said. “Weston was top 10 in the state in field goal percentage and that was quite the accomplishment seeing how he played 32 minutes a game. We were able to get him the ball in the right place so he didn’t miss many shots. Also, he had multiple double-doubles.
“Micah was our calm floor leader who had unlimited range, and his ability to rebound and assist made him our player with the all-around game. Ford was no doubt our team leader, our voice of reason, our intellectual leader, and even though he was undersized he found a way to rebound and screened to get us open shots.”
FRANKFORT CHRISTIAN (50) — Noah Sowders 17, Micah Sowders 14, Jayden Bentley 12, Weston Jones 4, Ford Cull 3.
FRANKLIN CO. (81) — Dom Taylor 12, Kavien Russell 4, Zack Claudio 8, Gavin Hurst 2, Zach Perry 2, Andre Chenault 4, Andrew Chenault 22, DaShawn Davis 2, Zac Cox 6, Tyler Broyles 11, Xavier Taylor 8.
