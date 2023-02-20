022223.BBall-TFCA Jones-FC X Taylor_ly.jpg

The Frankfort Christian Academy's Weston Jones, front, tries to keep the ball from Franklin County's Xavier Taylor during the 41st District tournament Monday at Western Hills. Franklin County won 81-50. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

The Frankfort Christian Academy boys basketball team stayed right with Franklin County for the first quarter and much of the second Monday in the 41st District Tournament.

But the Flyers, who led 18-14 after the first eight minutes, scored the last 10 points of the second quarter for a 43-27 halftime lead, and FCHS went on to an 81-50 victory at Western Hills.

022223.BBall-TFCA M Sowders-FC Chenault Antoine_ly.jpg

The Frankfort Christian Academy's Micah Sowders (10) grabs a rebound between Franklin County's Andrew Chenault and Isaac Antoine (4) during Monday's 41st District tournament game at Western Hills. FCHS won 81-50. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

