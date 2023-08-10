One day after the Flyer Classic boys golf tournament, where Great Crossing won and Franklin County tied for fourth, FCHS defeated Great Crossing Wednesday at Juniper Hill.

081023.FCHS boys golf team_submitted.jpg
Members of the Franklin County boys golf team, on the front row, from left, are Braden Byers and Memphis Martin. On the back row are Sam Brown, Porter Peale, Dom Martin, Ben Bevington, Zach Perry, Gunnar Roberts, Aldon Webber, Kolby Nesselrode, Brooks Young and coach Kevin Hall. (Photo submitted)

The Flyers won the nine-hole match with a score of 149, and Great Crossing shot 152.

