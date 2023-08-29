Franklin County’s boys soccer team has made a big step forward this season.

The Flyers defeated Western Hills 3-0 Tuesday at FCHS for its fifth win of the season.

083023.WH Emery-FC Boateng_ly.jpg

Western Hills' Solomon Emery. center, and Franklin County's Harry Boateng, right, battle for the ball during Tuesday's match at FCHS. Franklin County won 3=0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription