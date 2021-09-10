Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Franklin County’s boys soccer team defeated Trinity Christian 3-1 Tuesday at FCHS.

Grant Kiser scored twice for the Flyers, Jefther Caba Brito scored the other goal, and Dalton Turner had an assist.

FCHS lost at home Thursday 5-0 to Grant County.

The Flyers host Boyle County Saturday at 5:45 p.m.

