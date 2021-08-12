Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Franklin County's boys soccer team won at home Tuesday, shutting out Owen County 7-0 in its season opener.

Eric Peiffer and Grant Kiser both scored two goals for Franklin County, and Ethan Begin and Harry Boateng each scored once. The Flyers' seventh goal was an own goal.

Aiden Oerther had two assists, and Kiser and Kaleb Terry each had one. Brayden Hack was in goal for the Flyers.

FCHS plays its next game at home Tuesday against South Oldham.

