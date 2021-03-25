Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Franklin County’s boys tennis team played Tates Creek to a 2-2 tie Tuesday at FCHS.

There was no match at No. 3 singles.

Franklin County plays at Western Hills Monday.

Singles: Blayne Craft (TC) def. Nicholas Kapustey 6-0, 6-1; Daniel Prinssen (TC) def. Dhemian Rodriguez 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles: Jackson Cantor/Abe VanHouten (FC) def. Quinn Morris/Kiran Ari 6-0, 6-0; Arturo Garcia/Adnan Shaik (FC) def. Craft/Prinssen 6-0, 6-2.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription