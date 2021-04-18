041821.BrooklynnMissBasketball.jpg

Franklin County senior Brooklynn Miles holds the Miss Basketball trophy outside her home Sunday after being presented the award during a virtual ceremony. (Linda Younkin/State Journal)

Franklin County’s Brooklynn Miles is the 2021 Kentucky Miss Basketball.

Miles is the first player from Franklin County High School to win the award.

She finished her career as the program’s leading scorer and has signed with Tennessee.

Miles was presented the award by a Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation representative at her home, where a watch party was taking place. 

This year's Mr. and Miss Basketball ceremony was virtual because of COVID.

Ben Johnson of Lexington Catholic was named Mr. Basketball.

The Miss Basketball award, given by the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation, was first given in 1976.

Miles is the second player from Frankfort to win the award.

Western Hills’ Connie Goins was named Miss Basketball in 1982. She started her high school career at Franklin County and closed it out at WHHS.

