Franklin County senior Jazmin Chambers has been selected to play in the 30th annual BSN Sports Ohio-Kentucky all-star basketball game Saturday at Thomas More University’s Connor Convocation Center.

“The Battle of the Border” begins Friday with the Slam Fest Night of Stars, which begins at 7 p.m. Admission is free.

040523.FC Chambers_file.jpg

Franklin County's Jazmin Chambers, right, seen here in January's game against Anderson County, has been selected to play in the Ohio-Kentucky all-star game this weekend at Thomas More University. (File photo)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription