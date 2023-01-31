Franklin County's boys basketball team lost to Sayre 64-59 Saturday in the Gary Moore Classic at FCHS.

Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Andrew Chenault went 12-for-18 from the field and 4-for-5 from the foul line to finish a team-high 28 points.

