Franklin County’s Collin Matthews finished fifth in the 50-yard freestyle Saturday in the Region 6 swim meet at Falling Springs in Versailles.
Matthews’ time of 23.02 seconds qualified him for the state swim meet this Saturday at Blairwood in Louisville.
Boyle County had the top combined team score. Western Hills placed 11th, and FCHS was 12th.
Here are the results for the local competitors.
GIRLS
200-yard medley relay: 11. WHHS (Keeli Lightfoot, Peyton Zinner, Brenna Jackson, Sarah Lodmell) 2:32.68.
200-yard IM: 8. Peyton Zinner (WH) 2:34.68.
50-yard freestyle: 32. Keeli Lightfoot (WH) 34.83, 35. Makayla Dees (WH) 35.93, 38. Sarah Lodmell (WH) 37.29, 40. Stevie Smith (WH) 39.28.
100-yard butterfly: 12. Brenna Jackson (WH) 1:16.21.
100-yard freestyle: 30. Makayla Dees (WH) 1:20.76, 31. Sarah Lodmell (WH) 1:20.96, 35. Keeli Lightfoot (WH) 1:22.95, 39. Stevie Smith (WH) 1:30.73.
200-yard freestyle relay: 10. WHHS (Brenna Jackson, Sarah Lodmell, Stevie Smith, Makayla Dees) 2:13.89.
100-yard backstroke: 8. Olivia Adkins (FC) 1:14.76, 9. Brenna Jackson (WH) 1:15.01, 17. Sidney Wix (FC) 1:22.08.
100-yard breaststroke: 10. Peyton Zinner (WH) 1:21.27.
BOYS
200-yard medley relay: 8. FCHS (Braden Kalla, Jackson Prewitt, Maximus Briedert, Collin Matthews) 1:58.25, 10. WHHS (Garrett Foster, Joey Curtsinger, Hunter Foster, Evan Sinor-Huggins) 2:04.52.
200-yard freestyle: 12. Garrett Foster (WH) 2:10.45.
200-yard IM: 12. Hunter Foster (WH) 2:31.00, 15. Braden Kalla (FC) 2:41.62.
50-yard freestyle: 5. Collin Matthews (FC) 23.02, 9. Evan Sinor-Huggins) 24.52, 14. Joey Curtsinger (WH) 26.57, 15. Jackson Prewitt (FC) 26.63, 34. Logan Prewitt (FC) 31.25, 37. Ben Curry (FH) 33.77.
100-yard butterfly: 16. Maximus Briedert (FC) 1:04.23, 24. Jack Barnes (FH) 1:17.25, 27. Garrett Bourne (FC) 1:26.06.
100-yard freestyle: 8. Collin Matthews (FC) 51.13, 12. Evan Sinor-Huggins (WH) 53.39, 16. Garrett Foster (WH) 1:00.11, 17. Jackson Prewitt (FC) 1:00.61, 20. Braden Kalla (FC) 1:00.95, 27. Jack Barnes (FH) 1:04.94, 38. Garrett Bourne (FC) 1:13.49.
200-yard freestyle relay: 11. FCHS (Christian Adkins, Logan Prewitt, Garrett Bourne, Jackson Prewitt) 1:57.07.
100-yard backstroke: 7. Hunter Foster (WH) 1:03.46.
100-yard breaststroke: 15. Maximus Briedert (FC) 1:15.84, 25. Joey Curtsinger (WH) 1:24.38, 29. Logan Prewitt (FC) 1:35.30, 30. Ben Curry (FH) 1:36.08, 33. Christian Adkins (FC) 1:37.07.
400-yard freestyle relay: 5. FCHS (Maximus Briedert, Braden Kalla, Garrett Bourne, Collin Matthews) 4:04.13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.