Franklin County’s Collin Matthews finished fifth in the 50-yard freestyle Saturday in the Region 6 swim meet at Falling Springs in Versailles.

031321_FCWH_SwimmingTeamPics_hb-15.jpg

Collin Matthews

Matthews’ time of 23.02 seconds qualified him for the state swim meet this Saturday at Blairwood in Louisville.

Boyle County had the top combined team score. Western Hills placed 11th, and FCHS was 12th.

Here are the results for the local competitors.

GIRLS

200-yard medley relay: 11. WHHS (Keeli Lightfoot, Peyton Zinner, Brenna Jackson, Sarah Lodmell) 2:32.68.

200-yard IM: 8. Peyton Zinner (WH) 2:34.68.

50-yard freestyle: 32. Keeli Lightfoot (WH) 34.83, 35. Makayla Dees (WH) 35.93, 38. Sarah Lodmell (WH) 37.29, 40. Stevie Smith (WH) 39.28.

100-yard butterfly: 12. Brenna Jackson (WH) 1:16.21.

100-yard freestyle: 30. Makayla Dees (WH) 1:20.76, 31. Sarah Lodmell (WH) 1:20.96, 35. Keeli Lightfoot (WH) 1:22.95, 39. Stevie Smith (WH) 1:30.73.

200-yard freestyle relay: 10. WHHS (Brenna Jackson, Sarah Lodmell, Stevie Smith, Makayla Dees) 2:13.89.

100-yard backstroke: 8. Olivia Adkins (FC) 1:14.76, 9. Brenna Jackson (WH) 1:15.01, 17. Sidney Wix (FC) 1:22.08.

100-yard breaststroke: 10. Peyton Zinner (WH) 1:21.27.

BOYS

200-yard medley relay: 8. FCHS (Braden Kalla, Jackson Prewitt, Maximus Briedert, Collin Matthews) 1:58.25, 10. WHHS (Garrett Foster, Joey Curtsinger, Hunter Foster, Evan Sinor-Huggins) 2:04.52.

200-yard freestyle: 12. Garrett Foster (WH) 2:10.45.

200-yard IM: 12. Hunter Foster (WH) 2:31.00, 15. Braden Kalla (FC) 2:41.62.

50-yard freestyle: 5. Collin Matthews (FC) 23.02, 9. Evan Sinor-Huggins) 24.52, 14. Joey Curtsinger (WH) 26.57, 15. Jackson Prewitt (FC) 26.63, 34. Logan Prewitt (FC) 31.25, 37. Ben Curry (FH) 33.77.

100-yard butterfly: 16. Maximus Briedert (FC) 1:04.23, 24. Jack Barnes (FH) 1:17.25, 27. Garrett Bourne (FC) 1:26.06.

100-yard freestyle: 8. Collin Matthews (FC) 51.13, 12. Evan Sinor-Huggins (WH) 53.39, 16. Garrett Foster (WH) 1:00.11, 17. Jackson Prewitt (FC) 1:00.61, 20. Braden Kalla (FC) 1:00.95, 27. Jack Barnes (FH) 1:04.94, 38. Garrett Bourne (FC) 1:13.49.

200-yard freestyle relay: 11. FCHS (Christian Adkins, Logan Prewitt, Garrett Bourne, Jackson Prewitt) 1:57.07.

100-yard backstroke: 7. Hunter Foster (WH) 1:03.46.

100-yard breaststroke: 15. Maximus Briedert (FC) 1:15.84, 25. Joey Curtsinger (WH) 1:24.38, 29. Logan Prewitt (FC) 1:35.30, 30. Ben Curry (FH) 1:36.08, 33. Christian Adkins (FC) 1:37.07.

400-yard freestyle relay: 5. FCHS (Maximus Briedert, Braden Kalla, Garrett Bourne, Collin Matthews) 4:04.13.

