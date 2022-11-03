Franklin County’s Sophie Dufour was named second team all-state by the Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association.

101922.AthleteWeek-Dufour_ly.JPG

Franklin County's Sophie Dufour has been named second team all-state. (State Journal file photo)

Dufour, a sophomore outside hitter, played in all 32 of the Lady Flyers’ games this season. She finished with 446 kills, eight blocks, 225 digs, 24 assists and 36 service aces.

