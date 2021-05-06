050721.NatalieDufour Signing.jpg

Natalie Dufour, a senior at Franklin County High School, recently signed a letter of commitment to play volleyball at Oberlin College. Pictured with her are, from left, head FCHS volleyball coach Dale Adkins, assistant coach Suzie Hellard, sister Sophie Dufour, and parents Chris Schimmoeller and Joel Dufour. (Photo submitted)

