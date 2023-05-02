Franklin County’s esports team didn’t exist before January.
By April the Flyers were state champions.
FCHS won the Rocket League championship at the KHSAA esports state finals on April 26 at the University of Kentucky’s Cornerstone Esports Lounge.
Playing for the Flyers were juniors Eathan Hockensmith and Brent Tupts and sophomore Barrett Wilder.
This is the first year FCHS has had a team, and it got its start in January.
“I had Eathan and Brent both in class,” said esports coach Zak Musick, a teacher at Franklin County. “I had been an esports coach before. They told me they were pretty good Rocket League players, but I found out that meant they were really good Rocket League players.
“We talked about an esports team, and (principal) Mr. (Chris) Tracy was very supportive. That’s how we got started, and we wind up winning a state championship. It’s been a wild ride for sure.”
Tupts and Wilder have been playing Rocket League for about six years, and Hockensmith had been playing for just over three years.
Besides Rocket League, state championships were awarded for Smash Brothers, League of Legends and Madden 22.
“It’s either a really big soccer ball or really small cars,” Musick said of Rocket League, “but it’s 3-on-3, and they try to hit the ball into the net.”
Competition is a best-of-seven series comprised of five-minute games.
The state competition consisted of five rounds, with the fifth round being the championship match.
“In the second round we played the No. 1 ranked team in the playoffs, Trinity, and won 4-3,” Musick said. “That’s when I knew we had a really good shot.”
There were 32 teams in the championship, and teams were seeded based on their records. The regular season lasts eight weeks with teams playing one match a week. FCHS had a 6-2 record and was seeded 16th.
“I think we were all a little nervous,” Wilder said.
The highest-seeded team FCHS played after Trinity was No. 4 Ballard in the semifinals.
“I was nervous about the semifinals,” Tupts said. “We lost to Ballard during the season, so I was a little nervous about that, but then we beat them to get to the finals.”
The Flyers defeated Ballard 4-2 and went on to beat No. 7 Henry Clay in the championship.
“It’s pretty much what Brent said,” Hockensmith said. “I was a little bit nervous in the semifinals. The final was pretty chill.”
Hockensmith, Tupts and Wilder were the only team members this year but plans are to expand the team. A school can field three Rocket League teams, for example, if it has nine Rocket League players.
“Mr. Tracy has always been supportive,” Musick said, “and he wants to grow the program.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.