Franklin County’s esports team didn’t exist before January.

By April the Flyers were state champions.

050323.FC Esports team_Facebook.jpg

The Franklin County esports team won the KHSAA Rocket League state championship last week. From left are Eathan Hockensmith, Barrett Wilder, Brent Tupts and coach Zak Musick. (Photo via Facebook)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription