Franklin County baseball coach Jeff Wilhoite thought execution was the key to his team’s 9-3 win over Frankfort Monday in the 41st District Tournament at FCHS.
FHS coach Travis McConathy agreed.
“Everything we wanted to do tonight, everything we wanted to execute, we executed all of them — we executed our bunts, a suicide squeeze, a hit and run,” Wilhoite said.
FCHS (9-20) will play Great Crossing (18-11) Tuesday at 7 p.m. for the district championship.
Monday’s game was scoreless through 2½ innings, but the Flyers scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning to put themselves in the driver’s seat.
“It came down to execution,” McConathy said. “They executed and we didn’t.”
Frankfort’s three runs came in the fifth inning, but FCHS responded with one run in the fifth inning and three in the sixth.
“The kids have been locked into the postseason for the last couple of weeks,” Wilhoite said. “We had five good days of practice that we needed, and I think that really helped out.”
The Flyers had 12 hits, all singles. Bennett Myers went 3-for-3, and Lynden Moore had two hits. Cameron McDonald, Mason Little, Brady Hockensmith, Austin Presley, Jacob Golson, Landen Armstrong and Kalin Farr each had a base hit.
“I put in two kids to pinch hit (Armstrong and Farr), and they both got a hit,” Wilhoite said. “Everybody did something tonight to help the team.”
Hockensmith pitched a complete game, giving up three hits and three runs while striking out 10.
Frankfort’s hits were singles by Garrett Wellman, Charlie Ellis and Parker Hammons.
“We made some mental mistakes,” McConathy said. “I thought Caleb (Hockensmith) and Garrett did a nice job pitching. I have not complaints there at all.”
Hockensmith was the Panthers’ starting pitcher, and Wellman came on in relief in the third inning.
Frankfort finished the year with an 11-18 record, and this was the first season since 2002 that the Panthers defeated FCHS and Western Hills in the same year.
“We’ve definitely changed the culture,” McConathy said. “Frankfort baseball is at a higher standard than it’s been in a long time.
“A big part of it was the seniors really buying in three years ago (when McConathy was hired) and not giving up and competing. You play for one game every year. It doesn’t matter if you go 0-36, if you win that one game you’re 1-36 and that’s awesome.
“We want to get to the region, we want to compete for championships, we want to compete for district championships. Tonight we didn’t execute what we needed to, and they made the plays they needed. There you go.”
Frankfort’s seniors are Ethan Carpenter, Ellis, Hockensmith, Cameron Hortenbury, Connor Ross and Kaleb VanAtter.
