Without being able to visit his five final schools, Franklin County senior wide receiver Fred Farrier II had to do a lot of research.
What his research showed was the University of Alabama-Birmingham is the place for him.
Farrier verbally committed to UAB Sunday night. He received about 24 NCAA DI offers, and he narrowed his list to five schools — UAB, Toledo, San Diego State, Ohio and the Air Force Academy — in November.
“Recruiting during COVID meant I didn’t get to go to any of the schools,” Farrier said. “You have to do a lot of research, find the best fit for you.
“There was a lot of research and the talks with coach Clark and coach Smith. And UAB has won two of the last three conference championships in Conference USA. They’ve had success, and I could see myself fitting in there.”
Bill Clark is UAB’s head coach, and Larry Smith is the Blazers’ wide receiver coach.
Farrier was recruited by some schools at cornerback and by other schools that said he could play corner and wide receiver or the position he preferred. UAB was one of the schools that recruited him at wide receiver.
Farrier’s commitment video, which he posted on Twitter, featured clips of him playing football in youth league and high school, audio clips thanking his family and his teachers at Hearn, Elkhorn Middle and FCHS, appearances by his mother, Danita, and sister, India, and phone chats with FCHS quarterback Nick Broyles and Western Hills graduate Wan’Dale Robinson, who recently announced he is transferring from Nebraska to Kentucky.
“I’d thought about it for months,” Farrier said. “I had in my mind how I wanted it to play out. I gave the videographer the clips, and he made it. Big shout out to Bright Designs LLC.”
This past season Farrier finished with 1,010 yards and 12 touchdowns in 58 receptions. He scored three additional touchdowns on a running play, an interception return and a punt return.
Farrier’s final decision on a college wasn’t an easy one.
“It came down to the last minute,” he said. ”Not being able to go to the schools was hard. I talked to my parents, and I talked with my dad (Fred Farrier) about how I felt. My dad was on some Zoom meetings. He knows the business.”
Fred Farrier is the running backs coach at Alabama A&M, and father and son will be about an hour apart when Farrier II gets to UAB.
“It was hard to let Toledo go for sure,” Farrier said. “UAB and Toledo were the two that were way up there.”
Farrier, despite the difficulty of the decision, isn’t second-guessing himself.
“I’m confident in the decision I made,” he said. “I felt deep down this was the best place for me. When I called coach Smith and coach Clark they were excited. Even on the other side of the phone, I could tell coach Clark was smiling.”
