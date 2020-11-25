112420.AthleteWeek-Farrier_ly.jpg

Franklin County's Fred Farrier II has been selected as the Class 4A, District 4 Player of the Year by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association. (State Journal file photo)

Fred Farrier II, a senior at Franklin County High School, has been selected as the Class 4A, District 4 Player of the Year by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association.

Farrier, a wide receiver and defensive back, has caught eight touchdown passes this year. He also has one rushing touchdown, one touchdown scored on an interception return and one touchdown scored on a punt return.

Farrier has 34 receptions for 654 yards. As a defensive back he has 25 tackles (five solo, 20 assists) and one interception.

Farrier, who has received about 24 NCAA Div. I offers, planned to release his top five college choices Wednesday.

FCHS (6-1) plays Central in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs Friday in Louisville.

