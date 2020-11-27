Franklin County senior Fred Farrier II has excelled as a wide receiver for the Flyer football team, and that resulted in about 24 offers from NCAA Div. I programs.
On Wednesday he announced his top five — Air Force, Toledo, Ohio, UAB and San Diego State.
Several factors went into narrowing his list of schools.
“The most important thing to me is having the staff invested in you, them being able to develop you into a better player and person,” Farrier said, “being able to come to the program and being effective within their system.
“The relationships with coaches definitely do play a role, knowing those will be the people you’ll be around for the next three, four years.”
Farrier said he hears from his five final schools almost every day, with text conversations and phone calls.
Getting to play early is a possibility but not a given.
“Playing early is an opportunity that I would be able to earn, but there are many things that go into that such as learning the playbook,” Farrier said, “being able to play within the college game speed as it is very different from high school.”
Farrier said he hasn’t decided on a major but has been looking into criminal justice and finance degrees.
“The academic side is very important,” he said. “Being able to go to school on a scholarship is a blessing, and you have to take advantage of that.
“Also graduating with a valuable degree is important. I’ve been looking at the degree programs of every school with my mother.”
Farrier hasn’t decided when he will commit but said it will most likely be some time in December.
“As I continue to have discussions with my parents, we’ll figure out the date,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.