LOUISVILLE — Franklin County football coach Eddie James had a simple message for his team before taking on Central Friday.
“Nothing else matters,” James said when asked about his pregame talk. “When you let go of yourself and nothing else matters but the team, you can be dangerous.”
That’s what the Flyers were Friday, scoring first and rolling to a 35-6 win at Central. FCHS (6-3) clinched the top seed in its district by going undefeated in district play.
“We’ve got the talent, we’ve got the coaching, we’ve got the stuff, but sometimes you’ve got to let go of yourself and give in to the team,” James said. “We’ve been working on that for awhile, and I think it finally happened tonight.”
The Flyers scored halfway through the first quarter on a pass from Gavin Hurst to Kaden Moorman. Easton Powell kicked the extra point for a 7-0 lead and was perfect on PATs Friday.
“That was amazing,” FCHS’ Peyton Ledford said of the early touchdown. “Momentum changes the game, it can be the difference in a lot of big games, especially games like this between two powerhouses.”
The Yellow Jackets countered with a 63-yard touchdown run by Cortez Stone with 2:14 left in the first quarter. The conversion pass was incomplete, leaving the score at 7-6 at the end of the first quarter.
That was Central’s only touchdown.
“We’ve lost three games this year,” Ledford said. “We’re just trying to get back on track, trying to stay focused. The mindset was stop the power-run because they’re a power-run football team. No power-run scores was the goal coming in.”
FCHS was on the move when the first quarter ended, and on the first play of the second quarter, Hurst pitched the ball to Moorman, who completed a 9-yard touchdown pass to Zack Claudio for a 14-6 lead.
Before halftime, Moorman had two touchdown runs, covering 28 yards and 1 yard, to make the score 28-6 at the break.
The Flyers scored their last touchdown on a 48-yard pass from Hurst to Claudio with 11:18 left in the game.
Since Central and Franklin County were placed in the same district prior to the 2019 season,, FCHS has a 3-2 record against the Yellow Jackets.
“We love playing in this rivalry,” James said. “Really for us, this was kind of our test to see how we’ve gotten better since those three losses. Those three losses have turned out to be three pretty good losses. Those teams are having great seasons. It’s taught us some lessons.”
Since losing to Corbin, Ballard and Woodford County in three straight weeks, the Flyers have put together a four-game winning streak.
“The thing about our kids, though, every single day, no matter what has happened, through the losses and the period of the bye week, they just kept coming to work,” James said. “That’s what we tried to instill in them, I’m just happy. They’re starting to figure out the work ethic it takes to win.”
Central closed out its regular season with a 6-4 record with its bye week next week.
Coming into Friday’s game, the Yellow Jackets had outscored their opponents 251-95.
“Coach (Dennis) Ledford, he does a great job,” James said of his defensive coordinator. “They have thorough game plans, consistently good. We’re finally getting the puzzle pieces in the right place. It’s starting to work, and hopefully we’re playing our best football as we go forward into the playoffs.”
FCHS closes out the regular season Friday at Madison Southern and will host a first-round playoff game Nov. 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.