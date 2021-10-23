LOUISVILLE — Franklin County football coach Eddie James had a simple message for his team before taking on Central Friday.

“Nothing else matters,” James said when asked about his pregame talk. “When you let go of yourself and nothing else matters but the team, you can be dangerous.”

That’s what the Flyers were Friday, scoring first and rolling to a 35-6 win at Central. FCHS (6-3) clinched the top seed in its district by going undefeated in district play.

“We’ve got the talent, we’ve got the coaching, we’ve got the stuff, but sometimes you’ve got to let go of yourself and give in to the team,” James said. “We’ve been working on that for awhile, and I think it finally happened tonight.”

The Flyers scored halfway through the first quarter on a pass from Gavin Hurst to Kaden Moorman. Easton Powell kicked the extra point for a 7-0 lead and was perfect on PATs Friday.

“That was amazing,” FCHS’ Peyton Ledford said of the early touchdown. “Momentum changes the game, it can be the difference in a lot of big games, especially games like this between two powerhouses.”

The Yellow Jackets countered with a 63-yard touchdown run by Cortez Stone with 2:14 left in the first quarter. The conversion pass was incomplete, leaving the score at 7-6 at the end of the first quarter.

That was Central’s only touchdown.

“We’ve lost three games this year,” Ledford said. “We’re just trying to get back on track, trying to stay focused. The mindset was stop the power-run because they’re a power-run football team. No power-run scores was the goal coming in.”

FCHS was on the move when the first quarter ended, and on the first play of the second quarter, Hurst pitched the ball to Moorman, who completed a 9-yard touchdown pass to Zack Claudio for a 14-6 lead.

Before halftime, Moorman had two touchdown runs, covering 28 yards and 1 yard, to make the score 28-6 at the break.

The Flyers scored their last touchdown on a 48-yard pass from Hurst to Claudio with 11:18 left in the game.

Since Central and Franklin County were placed in the same district prior to the 2019 season,, FCHS has a 3-2 record against the Yellow Jackets.

“We love playing in this rivalry,” James said. “Really for us, this was kind of our test to see how we’ve gotten better since those three losses. Those three losses have turned out to be three pretty good losses. Those teams are having great seasons. It’s taught us some lessons.”

Since losing to Corbin, Ballard and Woodford County in three straight weeks, the Flyers have put together a four-game winning streak.

“The thing about our kids, though, every single day, no matter what has happened, through the losses and the period of the bye week, they just kept coming to work,” James said. “That’s what we tried to instill in them, I’m just happy. They’re starting to figure out the work ethic it takes to win.”

Central closed out its regular season with a 6-4 record with its bye week next week.

Coming into Friday’s game, the Yellow Jackets had outscored their opponents 251-95.

“Coach (Dennis) Ledford, he does a great job,” James said of his defensive coordinator. “They have thorough game plans, consistently good. We’re finally getting the puzzle pieces in the right place. It’s starting to work, and hopefully we’re playing our best football as we go forward into the playoffs.”

FCHS closes out the regular season Friday at Madison Southern and will host a first-round playoff game Nov. 5.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription