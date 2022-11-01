Franklin County’s football team wrapped up the regular season at home Friday with a 42-8 victory over Madison Southern.

Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

FCHS’ Christian Moore scored three touchdowns while rushing for 55 yards, and Kaden Moorman rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

