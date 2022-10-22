Franklin County football coach Eddie James has no issue with his team’s effort Friday, and after a 24-0 loss to Central at Benny Watkins Field, he’s not throwing in the towel.

“Our kids battled,” James said. “We’re just not there yet. We had the best week of practice we’ve had all year. Our kids competed. It’s no fault to them. We had a good plan. They had a better plan and they won tonight.”

Franklin County's Kaden Moorman (1) tries to get past Central's Uriah Points (2) during Friday's homecoming game at Benny Watkins Field. Central won 24-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal) 

