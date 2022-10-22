Franklin County football coach Eddie James has no issue with his team’s effort Friday, and after a 24-0 loss to Central at Benny Watkins Field, he’s not throwing in the towel.
“Our kids battled,” James said. “We’re just not there yet. We had the best week of practice we’ve had all year. Our kids competed. It’s no fault to them. We had a good plan. They had a better plan and they won tonight.”
Central (6-4) won the regular-season district title with Friday’s win, going unbeaten and unscored upon in district play.
Friday’s loss put FCHS at 3-1 in the district.
The Yellow Jackets led 14-0 at halftime on rushing touchdowns by Cortez Stone and Xavier Brown.
Central went ahead 21-0 early in the third quarter when Brown hit Stone with a touchdown pass, and with 4:57 left in the third Cyril Tchouta-Moussa, who was 3-for-3 on point-after attempts, kicked a 36-yard field to give the Yellow Jackets a 24-0 lead.
FCHS is now 4-5 going into Friday’s Senior Night game against Madison Southern.
The Flyers have played without Gavin Hurst, who began the season as starting quarterback, since Sept. 9 when he was injured in the Ballard game.
Senior Zack Claudio moved into the quarterback spot, and Emanuel Smith took over the position last week at Waggener.
“Dodo (Claudio) nicked his shoulder in practice, so we’ve been dealing with that,” James said. “We’re on our third quarterback, but we’re not going to make excuses. We’re going to keep playing. We’ve got a good draw in the playoffs and we’re going to be fine. We’re just going to keep battling.”
FCHS senior Kaden Moorman played in his sixth game of the season Friday. After missing three games, Moorman returned last week at Waggener and scored two touchdowns on two carries.
“We’re starting to work him back in,” James said. “It’s been one of those things.”
Moorman, who verbally committed to Kentucky last year, announced on Twitter Friday that he was decommitting from Kentucky and reopening his recruitment.
With its second place finish in the district, Franklin County will host a first-round playoff game on Nov. 4.
“There was effort,” James said. “There’s just so much to fix, and we’re still waiting on some guys to grow up and step up. Some of that’s us. We’ve got to do a better job of coaching.
“We’re not going to put the blame on anybody. I told our kids before the game we’re in this thing together, and we’re going to stay in it together. I believe in what we’re doing here just like I did the minute we walked on the field for the state championship (in 2020).
“These kids are all in, our coaching staff is all in. We’ve just got to keep chipping away at it.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.