Franklin County’s football team lost to Woodford County 36-21 Friday at Benny Watkins Field.

Franklin County's Zack Claudio jumps into the end zone as he scores a touchdown during the game against Woodford County at Benny Watkins Field Friday night. Woodford County won 36-21. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Zack Claudio, playing quarterback for FCHS, rushed for 105 yards and one touchdown, and he completed a touchdown pass to Emanuel Smith.

