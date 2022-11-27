CORBIN — Sometimes numbers do lie.

A 49-35 final score might not suggest the game was a nailbiter. A record of 8-6 might sound just a step above average.

112622.FBall-FC Hundley Moorman Galloway_ly.jpg

Franklin County's Kaden Moorman, center, carries the ball as teammates Chris Hundley (53) and Gilead Galloway (2) block for him during Friday's state semifinal game at Corbin. Corbin won 49-35. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
112622.FBall-FC Claudio_ly.jpg

Franklin County's Zack Claudio (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Corbin Friday in the Class 4A state semifinals. Corbin won 49-35. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
112622.FBall-FC C Moore_ly.jpg

Franklin County's Christian Moore, carries the ball early in Friday's game at Corbin. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription