CORBIN — Sometimes numbers do lie.
A 49-35 final score might not suggest the game was a nailbiter. A record of 8-6 might sound just a step above average.
But those perceptions don’t tell the story of Franklin County football.
The Flyers took a 35-34 lead on Corbin with 4:04 left in their Class 4A state semifinal game Friday at Corbin. The Redhounds responded with two touchdowns in the final 2½ minutes to secure a berth in Friday’s state championship game against Boyle County.
FCHS had a 5-5 record at the end of the regular season, with one of those losses a 40-20 defeat at the hands of Corbin on Sept. 2. Franklin County closes out the season at 8-6.
“We said all week we were playing with house money, and we went for it on fourth down some,” FCHS coach Eddie James said. “We had some big conversions. Our kids have nothing to hang their heads about. This group is special; these seniors are special. Every single one of them does something for our football team.
“It’s been a helluva ride. Every step of the way they’ve responded, and they’ve all been through a million different kinds of adversity. I’m just proud to be their coach.”
The Flyers were forced to punt on their first possession, and Corbin scored on a run by Cameron Combs for a 7-0 lead.
FCHS responded with a scoring drive capped by a 1-yard touchdown run from Gilead Galloway, tying the game at 7-7 and beginning a long period of the teams trading touchdowns.
“We settled in,” James said. “I felt like we had a really good offensive game plan, and we went after them. If you’d have told me we’d score 35 points on them after the way the first game went, I don’t know that I’d have believed that, but our kids believed in what we were doing, and our kids made some tremendous plays, I mean some humungous plays.”
Corbin quarterback Kade Elam hit Eli Pietrowski with a 28-yard touchdown pass, good for a 14-7 lead at the end of the first quarter, but a 20-yard touchdown pass on fourth down from FCHS’ Emanuel Smith to Kaden Moorman tied the game with 6:34 left in second quarter.
The Redhounds regained the lead at 21-14 on a 50-yard pass from Elam to Brody Wells, but FCHS had one more touchdown before halftime.
On fourth-and-8 from his own 45-yard line, Smith completed a 36-yard pass to Zack Claudio to keep the drive alive. It ended with a 4-yard keeper by Smith for a touchdown with 11 seconds on the clock, tying the game at 21-21 at halftime.
How different was Friday’s game from the one when the two teams met on Sept. 2?
“So different,” FCHS’ Peyton Ledford said. “We didn’t sit back on our heels. We went after them, man, and we got after them. They didn’t know how to act, but they kept chipping away.
“They responded in a good manner, and that’s why they won the game. Little mistakes got us because every detail matters. It’s a game of inches.”
Corbin was held to a 27-yard field goal by Jacob Baker on its first possession of the second half, and FCHS took its first lead at 28-24 on a 31-yard pass from Smith to Claudio with 5:09 left in the third.
“We knew they’re a really good team, and what we said all week is they’re going to make big plays,” Ledford said. “So we have to respond, respond to adversity and keep chipping away, keep coming to work, just like we have all season. No need to throw that out the door when you’re playing a really good team. That’s what you do it for. You work for moments like this.”
The lead didn’t last long as Elam hit Combs with a 34-yard touchdown pass with 3:57 remaining, good for a 31-38 advantage, and Baker kicked a 22-yard field goal on the second play of the fourth quarter for a 34-28 lead.
On fourth-and-6 at the Corbin 27-yard line, Moorman completed a touchdown pass to Claudio for a 35-34 FCHS lead with 4:04 left in the game.
The Redhounds went ahead 42-35 with 2:29 remaining on an 18-yard pass from Elam to Wells and a two-point conversion by Carter Stewart.
Wells intercepted a pass on Franklin County’s first play after the kickoff and returned it 22 yards for a touchdown, and the Redhounds turned FCHS over on downs to seal the win.
“This is the worst part of every year,” James said. “Only one team gets to be happy at the end of the year, and when you get this close, it stings a little bit more. It hurts, and these kids have poured so much into it, we demand so much of them.
“We have 60 kids on our roster. Let’s say 60 kids out of 500 boys in our school are proud enough to do this. They come to work every day, and these kids have nothing to hang their heads about. I’m so proud of them. It’s one of those things. You hate to lose, and there aren’t words. You just want to go cry and all that stuff. We’ll just go back and regroup, but I’m so proud of them.”
This is the third straight year the Flyers have been in the final four. Two years ago they advanced to the state championship game, where they lost in overtime to Boyle County.
“We said when we got here in 2017 we were going to build a program, and we’re not there yet. Our goal is to win a state championship, and we’re inching closer,” James said. “This is one of those big games against a perennial powerhouse and we’re going toe to toe with them. I couldn’t be prouder of our kids.
“Our growth from when we walked off the field at Scott County (in the season opener) until tonight is unbelievable. It’s one of my favorite groups I’ve ever coached.”
Ledford feels the same.
“It’s my favorite because no team has been tested or put through as much adversity as this team, and we just kept coming back,” he said. “We wanted it so much that we never gave up and we always had faith in each other and just kept coming. It’s my all-time favorite team ever.”
It was an incredible game, especially considering the fact that the Flyers were playing without the services of their number one quarterback, Gavin Hurst, who had his collar bone broken when two of Louisville Ballard’s largest players combined and drilled him into the ground during their game early in the season. But credit goes to Smith who stepped up and grew up fast. And that he did, winning all but one of the remaining games (Louisville Central) up to this one, including blowout wins over 11-1 Spencer County and 12-0 Warren East!
Before the game, I ran into a couple of great recent Flyer quarterbacks, Nick Broyles and Jayden Mattison, and teased them with the flattering remark, “We could sure use your services out there tonight.” They smiled and said, “I think that they’ve got it covered!” And the Flyers almost did!
Corbin is favored in their championship game with Boyle County this Friday at Kroger Field, which a local fan told me will be a grudge match, since Boyle County “stole their coach” a few years ago. I don’t know about all that, but it should be a whale of the game between two extremely talented teams!
