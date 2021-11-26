112621.FBall-FC Moorman_ly.jpg

Franklin County's Kaden Moorman (10) scores the first of his two touchdowns in the first quarter Friday at Johnson Central. Johnson Central won the Class 4A semifinal game 42-24. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

PAINTSVILLE — Franklin County's football team got knocked down early but bounced back to take the brief lead in the third quarter, only to see Johnson Central claim a 42-24 victory Friday in a Class 4A state semifinal game at Jim Matney Stadium.

Trailing Johnson Central 21-7 in the first half, the Flyers scored on a 34-yard field goal by Easton Powell just before halftime, making the score 21-10 at the break.

FCHS scored consecutive touchdowns in the third quarter, on a 12-yard run by Gavin Hurst and a 50-yard run by Kaden Moorman, giving Franklin County its first lead of the game at 24-21.

On the Golden Eagles' next possession, Zack McCoart went 91 yards for a touchdown, putting Johnson Central back in front, 28-21, just 25 seconds after falling behind.

That began a run of 21 straight points for Johnson Central, which takes a 12-2 recored into Friday's state championship game against defending state champion Boyle County.

Boyle County defeated Logan County 54-16 in Friday's other semifinal.

Franklin County ends its season at 10-4.

This story will be updated.

