Franklin County quarterback Gavin Hurst heads to the outside while Carson Greenwell (67) blocks during Friday's game against Corbin at Benny Watkins Field. Corbin won 40-20. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Franklin County's Zack Claudio catches a touchdown pass from Gavin Hurst in the back of the end zone while Brody Wells (4) reaches to make the tackle Friday at Benny Watkins Field. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Franklin County football coach Eddie James sees talent on his team, and potential, and room to grow.
Those were all on display Friday night when the Flyers hosted Corbin at Benny Watkins Field.
FCHS played the Redhounds close in the first half, but the visitors pulled away in the second half for a 40-20 victory.
“There are kids who played their guts out out here tonight and it just wasn’t enough, and there are going to be weeks like that,” James said. “We’ve just got to grow up. That’s the main thing.”
Corbin scored first on a 33-yard run by Cameron Combs late in the first quarter with Jacob Baker kicking the extra point.
The first quarter ended with Corbin leading 7-0 but the Flyers were on the move, and two minutes into the second period Zack Claudio scored on a 25-yard pass from Gavin Hurst.
The point-after attempt failed, leaving the score at 7-6.
The Flyer defense came up big on Corbin’s next possession after a 33-yard pass from Kade Elam to Carter Stewart put the ball on the FCHS 3-yard line.
The defense held, forcing the Redhounds to try a field goal and then blocking the attempt to keep the score at 7-6.
Corbin had the ball inside the FCHS 10-yard line again before halftime, with first down at the 6 after an interception.
Franklin County’s defense again came up big, holding Corbin to a field goal that made the score 10-6 at halftime.
Corbin took control of the game in the third quarter, scoring three touchdowns on a 31-yard run by Zander Curry and two 1-yard quarterback keepers by Elam.
Franklin County’s fourth-quarter touchdowns came on a 43-yard run by Kaden Moorman and a 39-yard pass from Hurst to Claudio. Those were sandwiched around a safety scored by the Redhounds when they blocked a punt out of the back of the end zone and a 1-yard run by Zayne Hammack.
Franklin County is now 1-2. Corbin is undefeated, as are the Flyers’ next two opponents, Ballard next week in Louisville and Woodford County Sept. 16 at Benny Watkins Field.
“This schedule’s for real,” James said. “This schedule is meant to prepare us for November. We want to be good when it comes to the playoffs, and that’s what we’re working towards.”
It’s the same schedule FCHS played last year when it advanced to the final four in the Class 4A state playoffs.
“We’ve got to grow up,” James said. “We’ve got a long way to go, but we’re working every day to get there, and we’re not going to stop working, that’s for sure.”
