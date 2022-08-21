In a back-and-forth battle, Scott County’s football team scored with 2:30 left in the game to beat Franklin County 20-17 Friday at Great Crossing.

Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

The game was the second contest of the Battle of Elkhorn Creek and opened the season for both teams.

