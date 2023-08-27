Franklin County’s Christian Moore ran for 119 yards and two touchdowns and the Flyers never trailed in a 17-10 win Saturday over Bryan Station’s football team in the Rebel Bowl at Boyle County.

Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

FCHS (2-0) led 3-0 after the first quarter on a 33-yard field goal by Easton Powell, and the Flyers extended their lead to 10-0 with an 18-yard touchdown by Moore with 4:39 left in the second half.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription