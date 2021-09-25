Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Franklin County’s football team started district play with a big win Friday, beating Shelby County 56-8 in Shelbyville.

The Flyers (3-3) rolled up 414 yards on offense, including 119 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Kaden Moorman.

Quarterback Gavin Hurst went 6-for-12 for 86 yards and two touchdowns with scoring strikes to Peyton Ledford and Blair Tate.

Elesius Robinson rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown, and Christian Moore ran for a touchdown.

FCHS’ defense came up big, too, scoring two touchdowns on pass interceptions. Ledford and Hurst scored on the interceptions.

Easton Powell was 8-for-8 on point-after kicks.

Brenton Sears had 12 tackles for the Flyers. Tate had eight tackles, and Ledford and Moore each had six. Moore had 3.5 tackles for loss, and Ledford had 1.5 tackles for loss.

Franklin County continues district play Friday at home against North Oldham at 7:30 p.m.

