Franklin County’s football team got district play off to a good start Friday, beating Shelby County 42-19 at Benny Watkins Field.

Gilead Galloway (2) catches a touchdown pass in front of Shelby County's LeeAndre Cardwell (13) in the first quarter Friday at Benny Watkins Field. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

The Flyers rushed for 305 yards, led by Gilead Galloway with 132 yards on six carries. He scored one touchdown rushing and one receiving on a pass from Zack Claudio.

Zack Claudio (10) avoids a tackle in the first quarter against Shelby County Friday night at Benny Watkins Field. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
PJ Marshall (86) holds the ball for an extra-point attempt in the first half of Franklin County's game against Shelby County Friday. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

