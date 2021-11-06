Moorman lap TD

Kaden Moorman has a TD pass fall into his lap in the first quarter against North Oldham Friday. The ball never hit the ground and was ruled a TD. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Kaden Moorman scored three touchdowns and Gavin Hurst threw three touchdown passes as Franklin County’s football team shut out North Oldham 49-0 Friday in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs at Benny Watkins Field.

Kaden Moorman

Kaden Moorman runs the ball into the endzone for a touchdown in the first quarter against North Oldham at Benny Watkins Field Friday as Isaac Prado (72) looks on. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Hurst went 9-for-11 for 223 yards with no interceptions. Braedyn Tracy caught two touchdown passes, and Moorman caught one. Moorman also rushed for two touchdowns and scored on a two-point conversion.

Christian Moore ran for the Flyers’ other touchdown.

Tackle sandwich

Two FCHS defenders sandwich a North Oldham ball carrier in the Flyers' 49-0 win in the first round of the playoffs Friday at Benny Watkins Field. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Easton Powell went 5-for-5 on point-after kicks and kicked two field goals.

Tracy caught three passes for 90 yards, and Zack Claudio had three receptions for 81 yards.

Brenton Sears had five tackles for FCHS with two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Franklin County (8-3) will host Central (7-4) Friday in the second round of the playoffs.

