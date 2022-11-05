Franklin County’s football team shut out John Hardin Friday in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs at Benny Watkins Field.

The Flyers are led on to the field Friday night against John Hardin in the first round of the playoffs. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

The 36-0 victory sets up a second-round matchup at Spencer County (10-1) Friday.

FCHS' Luke Toothaker (13) slaps Brennan Robinson's helmet after Robinson tackled John Hardin's Jabari Wilson (2) Friday night as Kaden Campbell (7) looks on. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
Flyer quarterback Emanuel Smith (11) throws a pass in the opening quarter against John Hardin Friday. Smith threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns i in the Flyers' 36-0 win. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

