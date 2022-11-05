Flyer quarterback Emanuel Smith (11) throws a pass in the opening quarter against John Hardin Friday. Smith threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns i in the Flyers' 36-0 win. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
Franklin County’s football team shut out John Hardin Friday in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs at Benny Watkins Field.
The 36-0 victory sets up a second-round matchup at Spencer County (10-1) Friday.
Five different players scored the Flyers’ six touchdowns.
Kaden Moorman opened the scoring on a 55-yard touchdown run with 6:40 left in the first quarter, good for a 7-0 lead when the period ended.
In the second quarter, Christian Moore went 18 yards for a touchdown with 10:59 on the clock, and Moorman’s second touchdown came on a 25-yard pass from Emanuel Smith with 2:10 remaining.
Easton Powell kicked the extra point after all three touchdowns, and FCHS led 21-0 at halftime.
Gilead Galloway scored the Flyers’ third quarter touchdown on a 7-yard run with Powell kicking the PAT, making the score 28-0 at the end of the third.
Zack Claudio scored the game’s final touchdown on a pass from Smith with 6:18 left in the game. The play covered 51 yards, and when Smith hit Galloway with a pass on the conversion attempt, making the score 36-0, the game went to a running clock.
Smith finished the game going 11-for-21 passing for 175 yards and two touchdowns.
Moorman carried the ball six times and rushed for 95 yards, and he caught four passes for 54 yards.
Galloway had 56 yards rushing, followed by Moore with 52 yards.
Claudio caught four passes for 95 yards.
Franklin County’s defense held John Hardin to 61 yards on offense and recorded five sacks. Hunter Gotshall had 12 tackles for the Flyers, and Jon Griffin had 11 tackles with five tackles for loss and two sacks.
John Hardin ends its season at 2-9. FCHS takes a 6-5 record into Friday’s game at Spencer County.
