Franklin County's football team cruised past Madison Southern 55-7 in its regular-season finale Friday in Berea.

FCHS' Kaden Moorman rushed for three touchdowns, and Christian Moore, Gavin Hurst and Elesius Robinson each rushed for one touchdown.

Ty Taylor caught a touchdown pass from Tyler Broyles, and Zack Claudio scored on a fumble recovery.

Easton Powell went 7-for-7 on point-after kicks.

On defense, Peyton Ledford had nine tackles, including two tackles for loss and one sack.

The Flyers (7-3) host North Oldham Friday in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs.

