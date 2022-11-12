TAYLORSVILLE — Expectations were high for Franklin County’s football team coming into the season, but after five games FCHS sat at 1-4.

111222.FBall-FC CMoore-Spencer_ly.jpg

Franklin County's Christian Moore (24) is tackled by Spencer County's Nolan Boston (42) during Friday's playoff game in Taylorsville. Moore scored two touchdowns in the Flyers' 40-14 victory. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

That didn’t discourage the Flyers, who finished the regular season at 5-5, shut out John Hardin in the first round of the playoffs last week, and on Friday cruised past Spencer County, which entered the game with a 10-1 record.

111222.FBall-FC Smith_ly.jpg

Franklin County quarterback Emanuel Smith (11) outruns the Spencer County defense to the end zone for a touchdown Friday. FCHS won 40-14. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
111222.FBall-FC Griffin-Spencer_ly.jpg

Franklin County's Jon Griffin (26) closes in on Spencer County quarterback Gabe Bowling (8) during Friday's playoff game in Taylorsville. FCHS won 40-14. (Linda Younkin)
111222.FBall-FC ERobinson_ly.jpg

Franklin County's Elesius Robinson (4) cuts to the outside to avoid Spencer County defender Ethan Hampton (23) Friday. FCHS won 40-14. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
111222.FBall-FC C Greenwell-Spencer_ly.JPG

Franklin County center Carson Greenwell (67) gets ready to set the ball during Friday's game against Spencer County in Taylorsville. FCHS won 40-14. (Linda Younkin)

