TAYLORSVILLE — Expectations were high for Franklin County’s football team coming into the season, but after five games FCHS sat at 1-4.
That didn’t discourage the Flyers, who finished the regular season at 5-5, shut out John Hardin in the first round of the playoffs last week, and on Friday cruised past Spencer County, which entered the game with a 10-1 record.
“The thing about our kids is they haven’t stopped working,” FCHS coach Eddie James said after his team’s 40-14 win a Spencer County. “I remember vividly the Sunday after we lost to Ballard. At that point I think we were 1-4 (FCHS was 1-3 after the loss at Ballard), getting ready to start district, and our quarterback (Gavin Hurst) breaks his collarbone, is out for the year.
“We had all the reasons to come in and be gloomy, but our kids, before we even blew the whistle, they were ready to weightlift, and that told me everything I needed to know about their character and their integrity, and they’ve shown that down the stretch. We’re still alive. It’s November, and we’re still playing.”
Franklin County, now 7-5, will play at Warren East (12-0) Friday in the third round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
FCHS scored just two minutes into the game on a short run by Christian Moore, and the Bears didn’t score until the fourth quarter when they trailed 33-0.
The Flyers led 6-0 after the first quarter and scored a minute and a half into the second quarter when Kaden Moorman followed a 43-yard run with a 1-yard plunge through the line for a 12-0 lead. Easton Powell’s point-after kick was good, and FCHS led 13-0.
Before the first half ended, Moore scored a touchdown on a 5-yard run, and quarterback Emanuel Smith went 10 yards for another score as the Flyers led 26-0 at the break.
“No, we weren’t concerned,” Peyton Ledford said about the team’s mindset before the game. “We were hungry though because one of their guys in an interview said it was going to be easy to beat us, so we took it personal all week and had some motivation coming in, so that helped.”
The Flyers kept the pressure on early in the third quarter with Ledford scoring from 2 yards out for a 33-0 lead.
“Coach (Dennis) Ledford had a great game plan to take away some of the things they were really good at,” James said of FCHS’ defensive coordinator. “We’re talking about a team that rushed for almost 600 yards last week.”
“We worked all week making sure we were setting the edges because they like to run sweep a lot,” Peyton Ledford said, “We made sure our outside linebackers and corners were setting the edges all week, and that’s what won the game.”
Spencer got on the board with nine minutes left in the game when Wade Hutt scored on a 10-yard run and Kellen Marksbury for the two-point conversion, making the score 33-8.
Kaden Moorman went 95 yards to score the Flyers’ final touchdown, good for a 40-8 lead with four minutes remaining.
Powell made four point-after kicks and had one blocked, and FCHS was stopped on a two-point conversion attempt.
Hutt scored again about 30 seconds after Moorman’s touchdown to make the final score 40-14.
Franklin County has gone 6-1 in its last seven games and is currently on a three-game winning streak.
“We told them, we just want to keep getting better each week, and we really in the last three weeks have gotten better,” James said. “I think these young kids that are playing, they’ve got a season under the belt. They’re playing with confidence, and they’re playing hard. They’re playing team football, especially offensively. We’re splitting up the touches, and that makes us harder.
“Everyone looks at Kaden, but Gilead (Galloway) and Christian and Dodo (Zack Claudio), these guys are playing good football, and it makes us harder to defend.”
The Flyers have given up 20 points in their last three games, and they were playing a lot of reserves in the fourth quarter Friday when the Bears scored 14 points.
“We’ve moved some pieces around, switched our defense up,” Peyton Ledford said. “A lot of young guys are starting to get more game reps, starting to get more experience, so we’re really starting to come together on the defensive side of the ball.”
Delano Collins and Hunter Gotshall both had interceptions for the Flyers.
“I thought we did a great job,” James said of his team. “I’m proud of our kids. They’re playing hard, and they believe. We want to play our best football in November. We had that conversation after the Corbin game, and I feel like we’re trying to do that.”
And the days of being under .500.
“I knew we were going to be able to respond to adversity,” Peyton Ledford said. “We’ve got really good leaders, and we just kind of led these young guys in the right way. We kept coming each day to work, and I knew it would pay off eventually.”
I have attended nearly every game this year, and was there again last night. It is hard to overstate the dominance that the Flyers exhibited over a very good Spencer County team, that had tasted defeat only once all year. They scored belies how easy it was.
Spencer County has an extremely small and short set of visitor’s bleachers, so the wife and I sat on the home side with some other Flyer’s fans. We sat well within earshot of some of Spencer’s most ardent supporters. From the first set of downs where the Flyers were tearing off huge chunks of real estate, the Spencer County fans sensed a blowout! The disparity in team speed was that obvious.
Franklin county has gotten significantly better since the early season where they played a killer schedule, consisting of state powerhouses like Louisville Ballard and Central, Scott County, Woodford County, Corbin, all of whom have had great seasons and I believe before last night, were still playing in the playoffs.
This Friday they face yet another perennial powerhouse, Warren East, who hasn’t lost a game yet this season…for a reason! But I’m not counting these Flyers out by a long shot, as they are just now coming into their own.
