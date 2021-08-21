082121.FC-Kaden Moorman_Twitter.jpg

Franklin County's Kaden Moorman was named the Player of the Game after the Flyers defeated Scott County 43-14 Friday in the Bluegrass Orthopaedics Battle of Elkhorn Creek. (Photo via Twitter)

Franklin County’s football team took control early and rolled past Scott County 43-14 Friday in the Bluegrass Orthopaedics Battle of Elkhorn Creek at Great Crossing.

It was the first time Scott County had lost its season opener since 2010.

FCHS running back Kaden Moorman, selected as the player of the game, scored two of his three touchdowns in the first quarter as the Flyers jumped out to a 21-0 lead at the end of the period.

Moorman scored on runs of 49 and 14 yards, and quarterback Jayden Mattison scampered 43 yards for the other first-quarter touchdown.

In the second period, Keaton Lee scored for the Flyers on a 48-yard fumble recovery, and Moorman had a 4-yard touchdown run as FCHS took a 35-7 lead at halftime.

Franklin County led 43-7 after the third quarter when Zack Claudio caught a 65-yard pass from Mattison.

Easton Powell kicked the extra point after five of the Flyers’ touchdowns, and Moorman ran for a two-point conversion on the other.

Jeremy Hamilton scored both of the Cardinals’ touchdowns, one on a 68-yard kickoff return and the other on a 63-yard punt return.

FCHS outgained Scott County 376 yards to 122. Moorman finished with 183 all-purpose yards with 89 yards rushing, 44 receiving and 50 yards in kickoff returns.

Mattison was 13-for-17 passing for 213 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions.

Claudio caught five passes for 86 yards and a touchdown, and he had 15 yards on a kickoff return and 3 yards on punt returns to finish with 104 all-purpose yards.

On defense, Brenton Sears led the Flyers with 6½ tackles. He forced a fumble and had 10 yards on a fumble recovery. Lee finished with five tackles including one for loss. He also forced a fumble and returned a fumble for a touchdown.

Franklin County plays at home Friday against Western Hills at 7:30 p.m.

