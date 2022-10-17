Franklin County’s football team won its third straight game and stayed unbeaten in district play with a 55-0 victory over Waggener Friday in Louisville.

Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Kaden Moorman and Christian Moore both scored two touchdowns for FCHS. Moorman carried the ball twice and scored both times while rushing for a total of 35 yards.

