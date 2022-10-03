Franklin County’s football team won its second straight game to go 2-0 in the district with a 38-20 victory Friday at North Oldham.

Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Gilead Galloway scored three touchdowns for the Flyers — one on a reception, one with a run and another on a kickoff return.

