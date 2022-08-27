Franklin County’s football team lost its season opener last week, but the emphasis for the Flyers this week was on lessons.

FCHS used lessons learned Friday at Western Hills and came away with a 69-0 victory.

Franklin Countu's Gilead Galloway celebrates with FCHS students after scoring a touchdown on a 62-yard pass from Gavin Hurst Friday at Western Hills. FCHS won 69-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Western Hills' Jaden Youngblood runs through a crowd of Franklin County players, including Jayquan Crawford (20) Friday at WHHS. Franklin County won 69-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Franklin County's Juice Robinson runs to the outside while being pursued by Western Hills' Cameron Flynn Friday at WHHS. Western Hills won 69-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Franklin County's Gilead Galloway tries to tackle Western Hills' Jaden Samuels during Friday's game at WHHS. Franklin County won 69-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

