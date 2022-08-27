Franklin County’s football team lost its season opener last week, but the emphasis for the Flyers this week was on lessons.
FCHS used lessons learned Friday at Western Hills and came away with a 69-0 victory.
“It was a hard-fought game and we felt like we let it get away,” FCHS coach Eddie James said about last week’s 20-17 loss to Scott County. “We made too many mental mistakes, but it was a great lesson.
“We talked all week about lessons, not losses. We came up short on the scoreboard, but watching the film, our kids played really hard. I was proud of them. This week was really, really hard, but they just went back to work, and that’s what we want them to do.”
The Flyers went to work early Friday, with Gilead Galloway intercepting a pass on Western Hills’ first possession. That set up FCHS’ first scoring drive, which ended with a 14-yard touchdown run by Kaden Moorman.
Aidan Oerther kicked the extra point for a 7-0 lead three minutes into the game.
Franklin County’s defense tipped a pass thrown by WHHS quarterback Garrison Graves on the Wolverines’ next possession, and Luke Toothaker picked it off and returned it for a touchdown.
“We went back to back on that,” WHHS coach Don Miller said. “We shot ourselves in the foot.”
Gavin Hurst completed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Zack Claudio to make the score 21-0 after the first quarter.
FCHS led 48-0 at halftime, with second-quarter touchdowns coming on a 62-yard pass from Hurst to Galloway, a shovel pass to Peyton Ledford that went for a 35-yard touchdown, and touchdown runs of 8 and 19 yards from Moorman.
“It was a complete game,” James said. “I thought we had several big plays. It’s probably good for some of these young kids who are stepping into these roles to get some confidence.”
Franklin County’s second-half touchdowns came on a 52-yard run by Ty Taylor, a 10-yard run by Brennan Robinson and a 2-yard run by Carter Richardson.
Oerther went 9-for-9 on extra-point kicks.
Western Hills’ best chance to score came in the third quarter when Jaden Youngblood ran 72 yards and was tackled at the FCHS 1-yard line. The Wolverines lost the ball on a fumble on the next play.
“There’s a lot of pressure on him, but you watch his effort out here and what he’s trying to do,” Miller said of Youngblood. “He’s busting his butt. I just told him at halftime, keep your head up, keep busting, and we’ll get there.
“It’s going to take us a little bit longer. We have a young group like we talked about before and hopefully we get healthy and get ready for districts.”
Franklin County plays its first home game of the season Friday, hosting perennial powerhouse Corbin.
“It was good for us to get this,” James said after the WHHS game. “Our schedule’s tough, so to have this tonight is a confidence builder for our kids, and puts us in a position to really go to work next week. We’ve got some really good players, we’ve just got to get them in the game and get them some experience.”
Western Hills (0-2) plays at home Friday against Dayton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.