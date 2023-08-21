Franklin County’s football team took a 23-0 lead and survived a furious rally by Great Crossing to win 23-21 Friday night at Great Crossing in the Bluegrass Orthopaedics Battle of Elkhorn Creek.

The Flyers opened the scoring with a 12-yard touchdown run by quarterback Duri Trahan, who left the game in the first half with an injury.

082323.Sideline-FC Gavin Hurst_Twitter.JPG

Franklin County senior Gavin Hurst was named the Player of the Game after FCHS defeated Great Crossing 23-21 Friday in the Battle of Elkhorn Creek. Hurst moved to quarterback during the game after starting quarterback Duri Trahan was injured. (Photo via X)

