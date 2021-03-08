Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Franklin County’s girls basketball team improved to 11-5 with a 60-55 win over Shelby County Saturday at FCHS.

Brooklynn Miles scored 18 points to lead the Lady Flyers, and Jhaven Meade was in double figures with 12 points.

Nevaeh Carter, Juliana Frazee and Patience Laster all scored eight points for Franklin County, and Cameryn Ridderikhoff finished with six points.

Miles had six assists and five steals, and Carter finished with five assists.

Meade led FCHS with seven rebounds, and Laster had six.

FCHS plays its final regular-season game at home Wednesday against Highlands.

