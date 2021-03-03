Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Rowan County’s girls basketball team used a big second quarter to gain some breathing room in its 72-66 win over Franklin County Tuesday at FCHS.

Franklin County was ahead 15-13 after the first quarter but was outscored 22-12 in the second period to trail 35-27 at halftime.

Rowan County led 54-47 at the end of the third quarter.

FCHS’ Patience Laster scored 33 points to lead all players. She was 14-for-17 from the field and 5-for-7 from the free throw line.

Brooklynn Miles had 13 of the Lady Flyers’ 21 assists, and she also had nine points, eight rebounds and four steals.

Shauvi Kennedy was in double figures for FCHS with 10 points. Rounding out the scoring were Nevaeh Carter with seven points, Cameryn Ridderikhoff with three, and Juliana Frazee and Jhaven Meade with two points each. Meade also had eight rebounds.

Rowan County (6-5), led by Haven Ford with 26 points and Katie Chandler with 25 points, has now won four straight games.

Franklin County (9-5) plays at home Thursday against Nelson County at 7:30 p.m.

