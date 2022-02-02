Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Franklin County’s girls basketball team remained unbeaten in district play after a 68-40 win over Great Crossing Tuesday at FCHS.

Patience Laster had 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Lady Flyers, and Nevaeh Carter had 11 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals. Jhaven Meade finished with 10 rebounds and seven points.

Rounding out the scoring for FCHS were Jazmin Chamber with eight points, Rachel Shropshire and Juliana Frazee with six points each, Cameryn Ridderikhoff and Hannah Hazelett with three points each, and Leia Hogan with one point.

FCHS is 5-0 in the district after Tuesday’s game with district games left Friday at Frankfort and Feb. 9 at home against Western Hills.

The Lady Flyers improved to 18-5 Wednesday with a 50-16 win at home against Dunbar.

Chambers scored a team-high 12 points in a balanced offensive showing by FCHS.

Lauren Meadows scored nine points followed by Frazee with six, Carter, Laster , Shropshire and Meade with four points each, Ridderikhoff with three, and Hogan and Alex Newton with two points each.

Meade had seven rebounds, and Carter had seven assists.

