RICHMOND — Franklin County’s girls basketball team led by one point at the end of the first and second quarters Thursday in its 11th Region tournament semifinal against Madison Southern.
But after FCHS scored the first eight points of the third quarter, the Lady Flyers stayed in control the rest of the way, defeating Madison Southern 37-28 at Eastern Kentucky’s McBrayer Arena.
The victory puts Franklin County (26-7) in the championship game Saturday at 5 p.m. against Lafayette (26-6), which defeated Henry Clay 38-33 in the other semifinal.
“I think we’re so excited,” FCHS’ Jhaven Meade said about Saturday's game. “We made it back. This is what we’ve been playing for all year. This is the point that we try to get to every year, and now that we’re back we just have to go out and play our hardest.”
After leading 20-19 at halftime Thursday, FCHS held the Lady Eagles to two points in the third quarter and led 30-21 when it ended.
“I didn’t think we were terrible defensively in the first half except for giving up offensive rebounds and a couple of face cuts we gave up,” FCHS coach Joey Thacker said. “But we really challenged them at halftime to bend their knees and guard and be accountable on the backboard.”
The Lady Flyers did just that. After giving up seven offensive rebounds to Madison Southern in the first half, the Lady Eagles had just one in the third quarter and two in the fourth.
“I don’t know that they got more than one offensive rebound in the third quarter, and they had seven at halftime, so that was a vital part of that defensive effort,” Thacker said.
Meade scored the first six points of the third quarter on two layups and a putback, doing just what had been talked about in the locker room at halftime.
“Mainly it was just going in and stopping their offensive rebounds and finishing around the basket,” Meade said of the Lady Flyers’ second-half play.
Franklin County’s Patience Laster, who came into the game having gone 6-for-18 from the 3-point line on the season, made both 3-pointers she took Thursday.
Her first gave FCHS a 20-17 lead with 33 seconds left in the first half, and her second put the Lady Flyers ahead 35-24 with 3:01 remaining in the game.
Laster finished with 16 points and was the only player in the game in double figures. Nevaeh Carter finished with five assists. She also had six steals, two more than Madison Southern had as a team.
Saturday’s game is a rematch of last year’s regional final, won by Franklin County 53-38.
“You’ve got to execute against all the different things they do defensively,” Thacker said about Lafayette. “You have to know where Anaya Brown is at all times because there’s not many teams that have one who can do the variety of things she does.
“And then you’ve got to guard. You’ve got to trust your teammates, and you have to remember that the game is going to slow down in the championship game of the regional tournament, so attention to detail matters.”
This will be the Lady Flyers’ third straight appearance in the regional championship game.
“Everybody was giving us up for dead because of what we lost to graduation last year, but we had a hunch that this bunch could be OK, and we’ve had some kids step up at different times,” Thacker said about this year’s team.
“Our young kids have really come along. I’ll say tonight I thought our young kids played like young kids for the first time all year, and hopefully that’s not the case on Saturday, but I feel like for the most part we’ve been able to count on different combinations like we did tonight.
“It’s a one-game situation. It’s what you work for all summer, all fall and all winter. Let’s see what happens.”
FRANKLIN CO. (37) — Nevaeh Carter 4, Rachel Shropshire 5, Jazmin Chambers 4, Patience Laster 16, Jhaven Meade 6, Juliana Frazee 2.
MADISON SOUTHERN (28) — Tara Wooten 3, Hadley French 3, Macie Daniels 8, Morgan Flannery 8, Jada Carter 6.
